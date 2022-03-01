OMV Stops Talks with Gazprom on Acquisition of 24.98% Interest in Achimov
(PLX AI) – OMV decides to not further pursue the potential acquisition of an interest in Achimov 4A/5A phase development.OMV decided to not further pursue negotiations with Gazprom on the potential acquisition of a 24.98% interest in the Achimov …
- (PLX AI) – OMV decides to not further pursue the potential acquisition of an interest in Achimov 4A/5A phase development.
- OMV decided to not further pursue negotiations with Gazprom on the potential acquisition of a 24.98% interest in the Achimov 4A/5A phase development
- Says to terminate the Basic Sale Agreement dated October 3, 2018
- OMV also will review its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0