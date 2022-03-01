checkAd

OMV Stops Talks with Gazprom on Acquisition of 24.98% Interest in Achimov

(PLX AI) – OMV decides to not further pursue the potential acquisition of an interest in Achimov 4A/5A phase development.OMV decided to not further pursue negotiations with Gazprom on the potential acquisition of a 24.98% interest in the Achimov …

  • (PLX AI) – OMV decides to not further pursue the potential acquisition of an interest in Achimov 4A/5A phase development.
  • OMV decided to not further pursue negotiations with Gazprom on the potential acquisition of a 24.98% interest in the Achimov 4A/5A phase development
  • Says to terminate the Basic Sale Agreement dated October 3, 2018
  • OMV also will review its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 42,37, was eine Steigerung von +3,16% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  65   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

OMV Stops Talks with Gazprom on Acquisition of 24.98% Interest in Achimov (PLX AI) – OMV decides to not further pursue the potential acquisition of an interest in Achimov 4A/5A phase development.OMV decided to not further pursue negotiations with Gazprom on the potential acquisition of a 24.98% interest in the Achimov …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hellofresh Q4 Earnings, 2022 Outlook Better Than Expected
Siemens Energy Sets up Joint Venture with ZEISS, VC Investors
Zalando Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook in Line
Bayer FY Revenue Tops Estimates; Outlook Also Ahead
Cliq Digital Revenue Ahead of Expectations; Sees Strong Outlook
QuantumScape to Collaborate with Automaker on Battery Technology; May Set Up Joint Venture
Neste Falls 3.3% as Replacing Russian Oil Increases Costs
Veon Says Fridman, Who Is Subject to Sanctions Against Russia, Steps Down from Board
Covestro 2022 Outlook in Line with Expectations
Zoom Sees Q1 Revenue $1.07-1.075 Billion; Sees FY Revenue $4.54-4.55 Billion
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Hexagon Purus Gets NOK 9.3 Million Order for Hydrogen Fuel Systems in Poland
Etsy Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Shares Rise After Hours
Stadler Rail Says 186 Double-Decker EUR 3 Billion Contract with OBB Is Back on Track
Hellofresh Q4 Earnings, 2022 Outlook Better Than Expected
Shell to Exit Partnerships with Gazprom
Booking Holdings Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022