Neste Invests $1 Billion in 50/50 Joint Venture with Marathon Petroleum
(PLX AI) – Neste to establish a joint venture for production of renewable fuels in the United States with Marathon Petroleum.The joint venture will produce renewable diesel following a conversion project of Marathon's refinery in Martinez, …
- (PLX AI) – Neste to establish a joint venture for production of renewable fuels in the United States with Marathon Petroleum.
- The joint venture will produce renewable diesel following a conversion project of Marathon's refinery in Martinez, California
- Neste says project is expected to increase Neste's renewable products capacity by slightly over 1 million tons (365 million US gallons) per year
- Production of renewable diesel is expected to come online in the second half of 2022
- The facility is planned to reach its full annual nameplate capacity of 2.1 million tons (730 million US gallons) by the end of 2023
