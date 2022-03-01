checkAd

Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023

(PLX AI) – Plug Power Q4 revenue USD 162 million vs. estimate USD 157 million.Plug Power 2022 expect a continual decrease in average molecule costs throughout the yearPlug Power expect fuel margins to break even by 2023Plug Power expect fuel …

  • (PLX AI) – Plug Power Q4 revenue USD 162 million vs. estimate USD 157 million.
  • Plug Power 2022 expect a continual decrease in average molecule costs throughout the year
  • Plug Power expect fuel margins to break even by 2023
  • Plug Power expect fuel business to start generating cash flow by 2024
  • Says targeting 70 tons per day (TPD) by the end of this year and on track to have 500TPD of green hydrogen production by 2025 and 1,000 TPD by 2028
  • Reaffirms 2022 Revenue Goal of $900 million - $925 million and 2025 Goals of $3 billion in Revenue, and 17% Operating Income Margin

