Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
- (PLX AI) – Plug Power Q4 revenue USD 162 million vs. estimate USD 157 million.
- Plug Power 2022 expect a continual decrease in average molecule costs throughout the year
- Plug Power expect fuel margins to break even by 2023
- Plug Power expect fuel business to start generating cash flow by 2024
- Says targeting 70 tons per day (TPD) by the end of this year and on track to have 500TPD of green hydrogen production by 2025 and 1,000 TPD by 2028
- Reaffirms 2022 Revenue Goal of $900 million - $925 million and 2025 Goals of $3 billion in Revenue, and 17% Operating Income Margin
