Kuehne+Nagel 2021 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Says Outlook Favorable
(PLX AI) – Kuehne Nagel FY revenue CHF 32,801 million vs. estimate CHF 30,475 million.FY EBITDA CHF 3,679 million vs. estimate CHF 3,315 millionFY EBIT CHF 2,946 million vs. estimate CHF 2,575 millionSays so far in the current year the business …
- (PLX AI) – Kuehne+Nagel FY revenue CHF 32,801 million vs. estimate CHF 30,475 million.
- FY EBITDA CHF 3,679 million vs. estimate CHF 3,315 million
- FY EBIT CHF 2,946 million vs. estimate CHF 2,575 million
- Says so far in the current year the business outlook has been favorable, but Russian war effects cannot yet be assessed
- Dividend CHF 10 per share
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0