(PLX AI) – Kuehne Nagel FY revenue CHF 32,801 million vs. estimate CHF 30,475 million.FY EBITDA CHF 3,679 million vs. estimate CHF 3,315 millionFY EBIT CHF 2,946 million vs. estimate CHF 2,575 millionSays so far in the current year the business …

Kuehne+Nagel 2021 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Says Outlook Favorable

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer