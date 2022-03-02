(PLX AI) – Georg Fischer FY orders CHF 4,058 million.FY revenue CHF 3,722 millionFY adjusted EBIT CHF 278 millionCompany expects in 2022 for both sales and profit a further step towards the achievement of its Strategy 2025 targets

Georg Fischer 2021 Dividend CHF 20; Says on Track for 2025 Targets

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer