Biomerieux Sees 2022 Sales Falling 3-7%
(PLX AI) – Biomerieux FY revenue EUR 3,376 million.FY adjusted EBIT EUR 801 millionFY net income EUR 601 millionSales growth is expected to remain solid in Microbiology and Industry and strong in non-respiratory BIOFIRE panels, while COVID-related …
- (PLX AI) – Biomerieux FY revenue EUR 3,376 million.
- FY adjusted EBIT EUR 801 million
- FY net income EUR 601 million
- Sales growth is expected to remain solid in Microbiology and Industry and strong in non-respiratory BIOFIRE panels, while COVID-related demand is assumed to decrease in 2022
- Overall, 2022 sales are expected to evolve within a -7% to -3% range at constant exchange rates
- Contributive operating income before non-recurring items should be in a range of €530 million to €610 million, at current exchange rates, company said
