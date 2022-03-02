(PLX AI) – Veon had approximately USD 2.1 billion of cash and deposits as at 27 February, the company said.Veon has a USD 1.250 billion committed revolving credit facility (“RCF”) available, out of which it used USD 430 million on 28 …

Veon Says Has Enough Liquidity, with $2.1 Billion in Cash, Deposits

