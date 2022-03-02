Veon Says Has Enough Liquidity, with $2.1 Billion in Cash, Deposits
(PLX AI) – Veon had approximately USD 2.1 billion of cash and deposits as at 27 February, the company said.Veon has a USD 1.250 billion committed revolving credit facility (“RCF”) available, out of which it used USD 430 million on 28 …
- (PLX AI) – Veon had approximately USD 2.1 billion of cash and deposits as at 27 February, the company said.
- Veon has a USD 1.250 billion committed revolving credit facility (“RCF”) available, out of which it used USD 430 million on 28 February
- Following this utilization, USD 820 million remains undrawn under the RCF
- Veon says can maintain prudent liquidity position in these times of macroeconomic uncertainty
- Veon has no additional debt maturities at its HQ level during 2022. The first HQ maturity in 2023 is the USD 529 million 5.95% VEON Holdings’ notes maturing in February 2023
