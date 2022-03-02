Andritz Gets Order from Essity in the U.S.
(PLX AI) – Andritz will deliver drying, air and energy technology to Essity’s professional hygiene business for its PM3 and PM4 tissue machines at its mill in Menasha, Wisconsin.Start-ups are estimated for the end of 2022
