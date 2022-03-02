Netflix Buys Next Games for EUR 2.10 per Share, or EUR 65 Million
- Next Games says offered a cash consideration of EUR 2.10 for each Share
- Offer values total equity at EUR 65 million
- Next Games to join Netflix as a core studio in a strategic region and key talent market, furthering the two companies’ shared vision and passion for games
- Next Games will expand Netflix’s game studio capabilities to enhance development of a portfolio of world-class games
- Next Games board recommends the offer
