Nokian Tyres Dives 13% as Danske Downgrades, Sees Cancelled Dividend
- (PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres shares fell 13% in early trading after Danske Bank cut the stock to hold from buy and said the company is likely to cancel its dividend.
- Price target cut to EUR 14.30 from EUR 35
- Nokian Tyres has more than 70% of its production capacity in Russia, and losing access to that is a key risk, Danske said
- Nokian without Russia could be worth EUR 11 per share, Danske said
- Even if it could operate its Russian factory, the business in that country is likely to be severely impacted, the analysts said
- The balance sheet is not at risk, but Nokian is likely to cancel its dividend to preserve cash, while capex needs to rise for the company to increase production outside Russia: Danske
