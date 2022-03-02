Kuehne+Nagel Rises 3% After Earnings Crush Expectations
(PLX AI) – Kuehne Nagel shares rose 3% after the company reported 2021 earnings that materially exceeded expectations. FY revenue CHF 32,801 million vs. estimate CHF 30,475 million, while FY EBITDA CHF 3,679 million vs. estimate CHF 3,315 million …
- FY revenue CHF 32,801 million vs. estimate CHF 30,475 million, while FY EBITDA CHF 3,679 million vs. estimate CHF 3,315 million and FY EBIT CHF 2,946 million vs. estimate CHF 2,575 million
- The company also said so far this year the business outlook has been favorable
- Sea yields improved and were better than expected, while Air showed exceptionally strong yields from Transpacific demand, analysts at Bank of America said
- Dividend of CHF 10 per share was also better than consensus of CHF 9.50
