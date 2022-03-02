Raiffeisen Bank Down 5.5% After Bank of America Halves Price Target, Cuts Recommendation
(PLX AI) – Raiffeisen Bank shares fell 5.5%, adding to losses since Russia's invasion of Ukraine after Bank of America analysts slashed their price target for the bank in half. Recommendation cut to neutral from buy at BofA, with price target cut to …
- (PLX AI) – Raiffeisen Bank shares fell 5.5%, adding to losses since Russia's invasion of Ukraine after Bank of America analysts slashed their price target for the bank in half.
- Recommendation cut to neutral from buy at BofA, with price target cut to EUR 15 from EUR 31.30
- Our central case is simply to remove Russia and Belarus earnings and balance sheets from the group, BofA analysts said
- With no immediate central cost adjustment, this halves group profits, BofA said
- Russia and Belarus were 35% of 2021 profit for the bank, BofA said, while Ukraine was 8%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0