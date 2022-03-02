Hochtief Says CIMIC's CPB Wins $395 Million Sydney Metro Contract
- (PLX AI) – Hochtief says CIMIC Group company CPB Contractors, as part of a joint venture, has been selected to deliver the surface civil and alignment works for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport rail link between Orchard Hills and the new Western Sydney Airport Station.
- Funded by the Australian and New South Wales governments, the contract will generate revenue of approximately $395 million to CPB Contractors
- Work will commence in 2022 and is scheduled to be completed in 2024
