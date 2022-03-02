Siemens Energy Gets Order for 50 MW Electrolyzer Plant in Denmark
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy secures electrolyzer order from European Energy for world`s first large-scale eMethanol project.
- Siemens Energy will implement an electrolyzer plant in the 50 megawatt range
- European Energy will be responsible for utilizing the electrolyzer in Aabenraa in the Southern part of Denmark
- Through the nearby 300 MW solar park of Kassø, developed by European Energy, the project will have access to the low-cost renewable electricity needed to produce cost-effective e-Fuel
