Prysmian Gets EUR 1.2 Billion Contract from Neuconnect
(PLX AI) – Prysmian S.p.A.: contract worth around Euro 1.2 billion awarded by Neuconnect to deliver first interconnector between UK and Germany.Contract for turn-key design, manufacturing, installation, testing and commissioning of a 725 kilometer …
- (PLX AI) – Prysmian S.p.A.: contract worth around Euro 1.2 billion awarded by Neuconnect to deliver first interconnector between UK and Germany.
- Contract for turn-key design, manufacturing, installation, testing and commissioning of a 725 kilometer submarine interconnector
- 1400 MW submarine and land cable system
