checkAd

Prysmian Gets EUR 1.2 Billion Contract from Neuconnect

(PLX AI) – Prysmian S.p.A.: contract worth around Euro 1.2 billion awarded by Neuconnect to deliver first interconnector between UK and Germany.Contract for turn-key design, manufacturing, installation, testing and commissioning of a 725 kilometer …

  • (PLX AI) – Prysmian S.p.A.: contract worth around Euro 1.2 billion awarded by Neuconnect to deliver first interconnector between UK and Germany.
  • Contract for turn-key design, manufacturing, installation, testing and commissioning of a 725 kilometer submarine interconnector
  • 1400 MW submarine and land cable system
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  62   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Prysmian Gets EUR 1.2 Billion Contract from Neuconnect (PLX AI) – Prysmian S.p.A.: contract worth around Euro 1.2 billion awarded by Neuconnect to deliver first interconnector between UK and Germany.Contract for turn-key design, manufacturing, installation, testing and commissioning of a 725 kilometer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Raiffeisen Bank Down 5.5% After Bank of America Halves Price Target, Cuts Recommendation
Neste Invests $1 Billion in 50/50 Joint Venture with Marathon Petroleum
OMV Stops Talks with Gazprom on Acquisition of 24.98% Interest in Achimov
Addnode Buys Microdesk for up to $50 Million
Siemens Energy Gets Order for 50 MW Electrolyzer Plant in Denmark
Royal Unibrew to Buy Back Shares for DKK 300 Million Over 4 Months
SMA Solar FY Earnings Below Expectations Amid Provisions; Guidance for 2022 Affected by Chip ...
Salesforce Q4 Revenue, Adj. EPS Beat Estimates; Guidance Raised
Partners Group to Buy Forterro at Enterprise Value EUR 1 Billion
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
Hexagon Purus Gets NOK 9.3 Million Order for Hydrogen Fuel Systems in Poland
Etsy Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Shares Rise After Hours
Hellofresh Q4 Earnings, 2022 Outlook Better Than Expected
Shell to Exit Partnerships with Gazprom
Equinor to Exit Russian Joint Ventures, Stop New Investments
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures