ExxonMobil Plans $20-25 Billion Capex per Year Through 2027
(PLX AI) – ExxonMobil Details Plans to Lead in Earnings and Cash Flow Growth, Energy Transition.ExxonMobil annual structural reductions of $9 billion a year by 2023ExxonMobil to double earnings and cash flow potential by 2027 versus 2019ExxonMobil …
- (PLX AI) – ExxonMobil Details Plans to Lead in Earnings and Cash Flow Growth, Energy Transition.
- ExxonMobil annual structural reductions of $9 billion a year by 2023
- ExxonMobil to double earnings and cash flow potential by 2027 versus 2019
- ExxonMobil to reduce breakeven costs by roughly $10 per barrel
- ExxonMobil expects capital investments of $21-$24 billion in 2022 and $20-$25 billion per year through 2027
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0