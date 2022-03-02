Ford Targets Adj. EBIT Margin 10% by 2026; Reaffirms 2022 Guidance
(PLX AI) – Ford Accelerating Transformation: Forming Distinct Auto Units to Scale EVs, Strengthen Operations, Unlock Value.Ford reaffirms guidance for 2022 of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion in company adjusted EBITFord targets company adjusted EBIT …
- Ford reaffirms guidance for 2022 of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion in company adjusted EBIT
- Ford targets company adjusted EBIT margin of 10% by 2026
- Ford targets significant decline in ICE structural costs of up to $3 billion
- Ford targets more than 2 million electric vehicles produced annually by 2026
- Ford targets to spend $5 billion on EVs in 2022
