Ponsse Stops All Russia Operations, Withdraws Guidance

(PLX AI) – Ponsse discontinues all operations in Russia and withdraws its profit guidance.Ponsse says sales in Russia and Belarus account for about 20 percent of the company's net salesPonsse will not provide new guidance for the current yearNOTE: …

  • (PLX AI) – Ponsse discontinues all operations in Russia and withdraws its profit guidance.
  • Ponsse says sales in Russia and Belarus account for about 20 percent of the company's net sales
  • Ponsse will not provide new guidance for the current year
  • NOTE: Previously Ponsse guided for 2022 operating result in line with 2021, or EUR 75 million
  • NOTE: Analysts at Carnegie said yesterday that if Ponsse had no business in Russia for the rest of the year, consensus would have to come down to EUR 50 million for 2022
