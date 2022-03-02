checkAd

Ericsson DOJ Investigation Brings Considerable Uncertainty, Analysts Say; Shares Drop 14%

(PLX AI) – Ericsson's update on the DOJ deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) brings significant uncertainty and may loom over the stock for a while, analysts said. DOJ informed Ericsson yesterday that the disclosure made by the company prior to the …

  • (PLX AI) – Ericsson's update on the DOJ deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) brings significant uncertainty and may loom over the stock for a while, analysts said.
  • DOJ informed Ericsson yesterday that the disclosure made by the company prior to the DPA about its internal investigation into conduct in Iraq in the period 2011 until 2019 was insufficient
  • Furthermore, it determined that the company breached the DPA by failing to make subsequent disclosure related to the investigation post-DPA
  • The outcome of this is impossible to predict, but it may take time for Ericsson to resolve the issue, UBS said, placing their rating and price target for Ericsson under review
  • The recent news flow around Ericsson's conduct and lack of disclosures add risks to the equity story, Bank of America said, cutting their price target to SEK 86 from SEK 104 and maintaining an underperform rating
  • The DOJ message to Ericsson suggests the likelihood of further sanctions has increased, BofA said
  • There is considerable uncertainty regarding the scope and size of potential sanctions imposed by the DOJ, potential additional investigations by other regulators and impact on Ericsson's reputation with US customers, BofA said


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  18   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Ericsson DOJ Investigation Brings Considerable Uncertainty, Analysts Say; Shares Drop 14% (PLX AI) – Ericsson's update on the DOJ deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) brings significant uncertainty and may loom over the stock for a while, analysts said. DOJ informed Ericsson yesterday that the disclosure made by the company prior to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Netflix Buys Next Games for EUR 2.10 per Share, or EUR 65 Million
Raiffeisen Bank Down 5.5% After Bank of America Halves Price Target, Cuts Recommendation
Siemens Energy Gets Order for 50 MW Electrolyzer Plant in Denmark
Neste Invests $1 Billion in 50/50 Joint Venture with Marathon Petroleum
Addnode Buys Microdesk for up to $50 Million
OMV Stops Talks with Gazprom on Acquisition of 24.98% Interest in Achimov
Royal Unibrew to Buy Back Shares for DKK 300 Million Over 4 Months
SMA Solar FY Earnings Below Expectations Amid Provisions; Guidance for 2022 Affected by Chip ...
Biomerieux Sees 2022 Sales Falling 3-7%
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
Hexagon Purus Gets NOK 9.3 Million Order for Hydrogen Fuel Systems in Poland
Etsy Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Shares Rise After Hours
Hellofresh Q4 Earnings, 2022 Outlook Better Than Expected
QuantumScape to Collaborate with Automaker on Battery Technology; May Set Up Joint Venture
Equinor to Exit Russian Joint Ventures, Stop New Investments
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures