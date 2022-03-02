Galp Energia to Suspend All Purchases of Petroleum Products from Russia
(PLX AI) – Galp Energia to suspend all new purchases of petroleum products either sourced in Russia or from Russian companies.Although this measure will impact Sines refining operations and its likely financial contribution, Galp will continue to …
- Although this measure will impact Sines refining operations and its likely financial contribution, Galp will continue to ensure the supply of gas and fuels to the Portuguese market, the company said
