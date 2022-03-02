Crayon Shareholder OEP ITS Coöperatief Sold 3.8% Stake in Company
- (PLX AI) – Crayon Group says OEP ITS Coöperatief sold 3.8% of the share capital.
- Following completion of the sale, OEP will hold 7 400 000 shares in Crayon, equivalent to approximately 8.4% of the share capital and voting rights
- Entered into a customary lock-up agreement with the Managers for its remaining shares in the Company valid for 90 days
