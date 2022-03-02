Telecom Italia Receives Offer from Ardian for Inwit Stake
(PLX AI) – Telecom Italia says consortium of institutional investors led by Ardian made binding offer to purchase the majority of the share capital of the holding company Daphne 3, which holds 30.2% of the share capital of Inwit.Telecom Italia says …
- (PLX AI) – Telecom Italia says consortium of institutional investors led by Ardian made binding offer to purchase the majority of the share capital of the holding company Daphne 3, which holds 30.2% of the share capital of Inwit.
- Telecom Italia says board is positively assessing the offer, mandated CEO to negotiate to reach an agreement
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0