Visa Says Feb. U.S. Payments Volume rose 5 Points from January

(PLX AI) – Visa says February U.S. payments volume was 145% of 2019, up 5 points from January.Credit up 7 points to 135% and Debit at 154%, flat with January.Card not present excluding travel was 171%, and card present was 123% of 2019, up 3 and 5 …

  • (PLX AI) – Visa says February U.S. payments volume was 145% of 2019, up 5 points from January.
  • Credit up 7 points to 135% and Debit at 154%, flat with January.
  • Card not present excluding travel was 171%, and card present was 123% of 2019, up 3 and 5 points, respectively, from January
  • Cross-border volume excluding intra-Europe transactions improved 8 points from January to 112% of 2019 in February, with card not present excluding travel volume up 4 points from January to 169%
  • Says suspended access to Visa for certain clients after Russia's invasion of Ukraine
  • In fiscal full-year 2021, total net revenues from Russia, including revenues driven by domestic as well as cross-border activities, were approximately 4% of Visa Inc. net revenues and total net revenues from Ukraine were approximately 1% of Visa Inc. net revenues


Autor: PLX AI
