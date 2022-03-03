VAT Group Cuts Q1 Outlook; Confirms 2025 Guidance
(PLX AI) – VAT Group Upward revision of 2025 guidance.VAT Group Semiconductor capex expected to be USD 110-120 billion in 2025VAT Group 2025 sales expected to be around CHF 1.5 billion; EBITDA margin over the cycle 32-37%VAT Group Guidance for Q1 …
