Lufthansa 2021 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees 85% Capacity This Summer
- (PLX AI) – Lufthansa FY adjusted EBIT EUR -1,800 million before restructuring expenses.
- FY revenue EUR 16,800 million vs. estimate EUR 16,350 million
- Lufthansa Group expects strong travel season
- For the summer, the company expects capacity to increase to around 85 percent compared to 2019
- Lufthansa expects further year-on-year improvements in Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted free cash flow
- Lufthansa confirms 2024 targets
