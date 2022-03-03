Andritz to Build Pilot CO2 Capture Plant in Germany
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply Germany’s first CO2 capture plant for a cement works in Rohrdorf.
- Start-up of the plant is scheduled for the end of July 2022
- The pilot project aims to achieve optimum carbon dioxide purity in the output and, at the same time, longevity of the chemical solvent used in the capture process
- A second plant at a Rohrdorf location is also in the planning, Andritz said
