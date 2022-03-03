Subsea 7 Q4 Revenue Tops Expectations; to Return $100 Million to Shareholders
- (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 143 million vs. estimate USD 146 million.
- Q4 revenue USD 1,365 million vs. estimate USD 1,350 million
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin 10%
- The Board has approved a $100 million return to shareholders in 2022, comprising a regular dividend of NOK 1.00 per share, to be recommended for shareholder approval at the AGM, and share repurchases of approximately $70 million
- 2022 outlook: revenue will be broadly in line with 2021 and Adjusted EBITDA and net operating income will be in line with or better than 2021
