(PLX AI) – Subsea 7 Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 143 million vs. estimate USD 146 million.Q4 revenue USD 1,365 million vs. estimate USD 1,350 millionQ4 adjusted EBITDA margin 10%The Board has approved a $100 million return to shareholders in 2022, …

Subsea 7 Q4 Revenue Tops Expectations; to Return $100 Million to Shareholders

