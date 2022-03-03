checkAd

Novo Nordisk Reiterates Expectation to Meet Wegovy Demand in H2 2022

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk highlights to be presented at Novo Nordisk’s Capital Markets Day 2022.Novo Nordisk says Wegovy expectation still is to be able to meet demand in the second half of 2022CMD will also focus on securing growth beyond semaglutide …

  • (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk highlights to be presented at Novo Nordisk’s Capital Markets Day 2022.
  • Novo Nordisk says Wegovy expectation still is to be able to meet demand in the second half of 2022
  • CMD will also focus on securing growth beyond semaglutide by building on core research capabilities and new technology platforms
  • Growth potential for GLP-1-based semaglutide treatments within Diabetes care and outlook for the phase 3 clinical programme for insulin Icodec intended for once-weekly dosing
  • Update of the obesity research and development pipeline, including the semaglutide 2.4 mg cardiovascular outcomes trial, SELECT
  • Update on the sustained growth aspiration for Rare Disease and clinical trial results from the phase 3 trial with Sogroya in children with growth hormone deficiency, results from the phase 1/2 trial with Mim8 in haemophilia A as well as results from the phase 3 clinical trial with concizumab in people with haemophilia A and B with inhibitors which was successfully completed in February 2022


