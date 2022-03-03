Eolus Orders 16 Wind Turbines from Siemens Gamesa for Sweden Projects

(PLX AI) – Eolus places order for 16 wind turbines with Siemens Gamesa for the projects Skallberget/Utterberget and Tjärnäs in Sweden.The wind turbines of the model Siemens Gamesa SG 6.6-170 will be located in Skallberget/Utterberget in Avesta …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer