Eolus Orders 16 Wind Turbines from Siemens Gamesa for Sweden Projects
- (PLX AI) – Eolus places order for 16 wind turbines with Siemens Gamesa for the projects Skallberget/Utterberget and Tjärnäs in Sweden.
- The wind turbines of the model Siemens Gamesa SG 6.6-170 will be located in Skallberget/Utterberget in Avesta municipalty (12 turbines, approximately 74 MW) and Tjärnäs in Hedemora municipality (4 turbines, approximately 25 MW)
- Commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023
