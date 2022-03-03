checkAd

Eolus Orders 16 Wind Turbines from Siemens Gamesa for Sweden Projects

(PLX AI) – Eolus places order for 16 wind turbines with Siemens Gamesa for the projects Skallberget/Utterberget and Tjärnäs in Sweden.The wind turbines of the model Siemens Gamesa SG 6.6-170 will be located in Skallberget/Utterberget in Avesta …

  • (PLX AI) – Eolus places order for 16 wind turbines with Siemens Gamesa for the projects Skallberget/Utterberget and Tjärnäs in Sweden.
  • The wind turbines of the model Siemens Gamesa SG 6.6-170 will be located in Skallberget/Utterberget in Avesta municipalty (12 turbines, approximately 74 MW) and Tjärnäs in Hedemora municipality (4 turbines, approximately 25 MW)
  • Commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023
Autor: PLX AI
