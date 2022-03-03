checkAd

Avanza Falls 2% as DNB Downgrades on Risk of Continued Slowdown

(PLX AI) – Avanza shares fell 2% after DNB cut its recommendation to hold from buy, slashing the price target to SEK 255 from SEK 380. Avanza posted weaker February statistics than expected, with 17% decline in customer activity, DNB saidThere is a …

  • (PLX AI) – Avanza shares fell 2% after DNB cut its recommendation to hold from buy, slashing the price target to SEK 255 from SEK 380.
  • Avanza posted weaker February statistics than expected, with 17% decline in customer activity, DNB said
  • There is a risk of a continued slowdown in activity after the recent stock market slump, hurting the risk/reward, DNB said
