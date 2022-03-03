OPAP Names Ilias Katsaros New Chief Retail Officer
(PLX AI) – OPAP Management Team Update - Appointment of new Chief Retail Officer.OPAP announces that Ilias Katsaros has been appointed as new Chief Retail Officer and member of our Top Management Team, as of March 1His goal is for OPAP to maintain …
- (PLX AI) – OPAP Management Team Update - Appointment of new Chief Retail Officer.
- OPAP announces that Ilias Katsaros has been appointed as new Chief Retail Officer and member of our Top Management Team, as of March 1
- His goal is for OPAP to maintain the strong position of our retail network, as well as explore and leverage growth opportunities for our company and partners, in line with our Fast Forward business strategy, the company said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0