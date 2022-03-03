checkAd

Lufthansa Falls Over 5% as Free Cash Flow Turns Negative

(PLX AI) – Lufthansa shares lost 5% in morning trading after free cash flow turned negative in the fourth quarter. The German airline did post better than expected revenue for the year and said it expected capacity to increase to 85% this summer …

  • (PLX AI) – Lufthansa shares lost 5% in morning trading after free cash flow turned negative in the fourth quarter.
  • The German airline did post better than expected revenue for the year and said it expected capacity to increase to 85% this summer compared to 2019
  • Q4 adjusted free cash flow turned negative at minus EUR 261 million from positive EUR 13 million in Q3
  • There is an ongoing risk of execution on the 25% remaining cost-cutting measures, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating their underperform recommendation on the stock

