Lufthansa Falls Over 5% as Free Cash Flow Turns Negative
(PLX AI) – Lufthansa shares lost 5% in morning trading after free cash flow turned negative in the fourth quarter. The German airline did post better than expected revenue for the year and said it expected capacity to increase to 85% this summer …
