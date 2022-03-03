ALK-Abello Says China Waives Phase 3 Trial for Dust Mite Allergy Tablet
(PLX AI) – ALK-Abello Clinical trial waiver in China opens door to 2022 registration filing for ALK’s dust mite allergy tablet.ALK-Abello can submit BLA in China without finalising the local Phase III trialALK has completed a Phase I trial in China …
- (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello Clinical trial waiver in China opens door to 2022 registration filing for ALK’s dust mite allergy tablet.
- ALK-Abello can submit BLA in China without finalising the local Phase III trial
- ALK has completed a Phase I trial in China and had initiated a Phase III, local registration trial in adult allergic rhinitis. However, the Phase III trial has been paused since 2020 as a consequence of the COVID pandemic
- Now the waiver permits the relevant data in Chinese patients to be obtained as a follow-up activity, after the tablet’s potential approval and launch
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0