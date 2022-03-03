checkAd

Raisio Stops All Exports to Russia, Withdraws Financial Guidance

(PLX AI) – Raisio Plc stops all exports to Russia and withdraws financial guidance for 2022.Raisio says this will result in a reduction of approximately 15% of company's salesRaisio’s exports to Russia has consisted of consumer packed foods as well …

  • (PLX AI) – Raisio Plc stops all exports to Russia and withdraws financial guidance for 2022.
  • Raisio says this will result in a reduction of approximately 15% of company's sales
  • Raisio’s exports to Russia has consisted of consumer packed foods as well as fish feed
  • Most of the turnover generated in Russia has come from the fish feed exports, produced by Raisio’s business unit Raisioaqua
  • Approximately 65% of Raisioaqua’s production has been exported to the northwest Russia
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  19   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Raisio Stops All Exports to Russia, Withdraws Financial Guidance (PLX AI) – Raisio Plc stops all exports to Russia and withdraws financial guidance for 2022.Raisio says this will result in a reduction of approximately 15% of company's salesRaisio’s exports to Russia has consisted of consumer packed foods as well …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Telecom Italia 2021 Organic EBITDA Above Expectations
Telecom Italia Receives Offer from Ardian for Inwit Stake
Ericsson DOJ Investigation Brings Considerable Uncertainty, Analysts Say; Shares Drop 14%
Okta Q4 Revenue Beats Consensus; Sees Q1 EPS Loss $0.34-0.35
Eolus Orders 16 Wind Turbines from Siemens Gamesa for Sweden Projects
H&M Pauses All Sales in Russia
Lufthansa 2021 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees 85% Capacity This Summer
ProSieben Sees 2022 Revenue EUR 4.6 Billion, Adj. EBITDA EUR 840 Million
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
Galp Energia to Suspend All Purchases of Petroleum Products from Russia
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Etsy Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Shares Rise After Hours
QuantumScape to Collaborate with Automaker on Battery Technology; May Set Up Joint Venture
Netflix Buys Next Games for EUR 2.10 per Share, or EUR 65 Million
Raiffeisen Bank Down 5.5% After Bank of America Halves Price Target, Cuts Recommendation
Hellofresh Q4 Earnings, 2022 Outlook Better Than Expected
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures