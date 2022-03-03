checkAd

Pentair Buys Manitowoc Ice for $1.6 Billion

(PLX AI) – Pentair entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Manitowoc Ice, a leading provider of commercial ice makers, for $1.6 billion, subject to customary adjustments. When adjusted for approximately $220 million of expected tax benefits, …

  • (PLX AI) – Pentair entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Manitowoc Ice, a leading provider of commercial ice makers, for $1.6 billion, subject to customary adjustments.
  • When adjusted for approximately $220 million of expected tax benefits, the net transaction value is approximately $1.38 billion
  • Transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2022
  • Manitowoc Ice generated $308 million in revenue in 2021 with EBITDA margins of approximately 30%
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  16   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Pentair Buys Manitowoc Ice for $1.6 Billion (PLX AI) – Pentair entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Manitowoc Ice, a leading provider of commercial ice makers, for $1.6 billion, subject to customary adjustments. When adjusted for approximately $220 million of expected tax benefits, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Telecom Italia 2021 Organic EBITDA Above Expectations
Telecom Italia Receives Offer from Ardian for Inwit Stake
Ericsson DOJ Investigation Brings Considerable Uncertainty, Analysts Say; Shares Drop 14%
Okta Q4 Revenue Beats Consensus; Sees Q1 EPS Loss $0.34-0.35
Eolus Orders 16 Wind Turbines from Siemens Gamesa for Sweden Projects
H&M Pauses All Sales in Russia
Lufthansa 2021 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees 85% Capacity This Summer
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
ProSieben Sees 2022 Revenue EUR 4.6 Billion, Adj. EBITDA EUR 840 Million
Galp Energia to Suspend All Purchases of Petroleum Products from Russia
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Etsy Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Shares Rise After Hours
QuantumScape to Collaborate with Automaker on Battery Technology; May Set Up Joint Venture
Netflix Buys Next Games for EUR 2.10 per Share, or EUR 65 Million
Raiffeisen Bank Down 5.5% After Bank of America Halves Price Target, Cuts Recommendation
Hellofresh Q4 Earnings, 2022 Outlook Better Than Expected
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures