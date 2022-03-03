Pentair Buys Manitowoc Ice for $1.6 Billion
(PLX AI) – Pentair entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Manitowoc Ice, a leading provider of commercial ice makers, for $1.6 billion, subject to customary adjustments. When adjusted for approximately $220 million of expected tax benefits, …
- (PLX AI) – Pentair entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Manitowoc Ice, a leading provider of commercial ice makers, for $1.6 billion, subject to customary adjustments.
- When adjusted for approximately $220 million of expected tax benefits, the net transaction value is approximately $1.38 billion
- Transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2022
- Manitowoc Ice generated $308 million in revenue in 2021 with EBITDA margins of approximately 30%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0