Amplifon FY EBITDA in Line; Saw Strong Revenue Growth in Jan./Feb.
- (PLX AI) – Amplifon FY EBITDA EUR 482.8 million vs. estimate EUR 483 million.
- FY net income EUR 175.2 million
- FY revenue EUR 1,948.1 million vs. estimate EUR 1,960 million
- Dividend 0.26 euros per share
- Sees hearing aid market growth 4-5% in 2022, supported by pent-up demand
- Reports strong revenue growth in first 2 months of the year
- Sees Revenues of Amplifon excluding Bay Audio to grow high-single digit, outperforming the reference market
- Sees Bay Audio to contribute further to the Group’s consolidated top-line reaching around 80 million euros revenues
- Says to achieve an EBITDA recurring margin improvement of at least 40 basis points vs. 2021
