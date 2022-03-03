(PLX AI) – Amplifon FY EBITDA EUR 482.8 million vs. estimate EUR 483 million.FY net income EUR 175.2 millionFY revenue EUR 1,948.1 million vs. estimate EUR 1,960 millionDividend 0.26 euros per shareSees hearing aid market growth 4-5% in 2022, …

Amplifon FY EBITDA in Line; Saw Strong Revenue Growth in Jan./Feb.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer