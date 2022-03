(PLX AI) – Best Buy Q4 revenue USD 16,365 million vs. estimate USD 16,600 million.Q4 EPS USD 2.62Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.73 vs. estimate USD 2.73FY 2023 outlook revenue $49.3-50.8 billion; consensus $51 billionSees FY 2023 comparable sales decline …

Best Buy Q4 Revenue Misses Consensus; Guidance Also Lower Than Expected

