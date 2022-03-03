Volkswagen Halts Vehicle Production and Exports in Russia
(PLX AI) – Volkswagen stops production of vehicles in Russia and suspends export.Against the background of the Russian attack on Ukraine and the resulting consequences, the Group Board of Management of Volkswagen AG has decided to stop the …
- (PLX AI) – Volkswagen stops production of vehicles in Russia and suspends export.
- Against the background of the Russian attack on Ukraine and the resulting consequences, the Group Board of Management of Volkswagen AG has decided to stop the production of vehicles in Russia until further notice, the company said
- This decision applies to the Russian production sites in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod
- Vehicle exports to Russia will also be stopped with immediate effect
- With the extensive interruption of business activities in Russia, the Executive Board is reviewing the consequences, the company said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0