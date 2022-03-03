Brown-Forman Q3 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees FY Organic Growth 11-13%
(PLX AI) – Brown-Forman Q3 EPS USD 0.54.Q3 revenue USD 1,037 million vs. estimate USD 983 millionSees organic net sales growth of 11% to 13% for the full yearSees gross margin to be flat or slightly down for the full year compared to fiscal 2021
