Vestas Gets 171 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA
(PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 171 MW order from Cordelio Power to power the Moraine Sands wind project in Illinois, USA. The order consists of 38 V150-4.5 MW turbinesThis project is an expansion of the 185 MW Glacier Sands wind farm, commissioned …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 171 MW order from Cordelio Power to power the Moraine Sands wind project in Illinois, USA.
- The order consists of 38 V150-4.5 MW turbines
- This project is an expansion of the 185 MW Glacier Sands wind farm, commissioned in November 2021, which consists of 43 V150-4.2 MW turbines delivered in 4.3 operating mode
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0