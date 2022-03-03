Vestas Gets 21 MW Wind Turbine Order in Estonia
(PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 21 MW order from Enefit Green AS's subsidiary, Enefit Wind Purtse, for the Purtse wind project in Estonia.The order includes the supply and installation of five V136-4.2 MW turbines installed at a hub height of …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 21 MW order from Enefit Green AS's subsidiary, Enefit Wind Purtse, for the Purtse wind project in Estonia.
- The order includes the supply and installation of five V136-4.2 MW turbines installed at a hub height of 82m
- Vestas will also service the turbines under a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
