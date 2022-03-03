ArcelorMittal Halts Steel Production in Ukraine
(PLX AI) – ArcelorMittal halts production at its Ukrainian steelmaking operations.The Company has been evaluating the situation on a daily basis and production had previously been reduced with the plant operating at a technical minimum …
- (PLX AI) – ArcelorMittal halts production at its Ukrainian steelmaking operations.
- The Company has been evaluating the situation on a daily basis and production had previously been reduced with the plant operating at a technical minimum (approximately one-third of its normal production levels)
- The process to idle all blast furnaces has commenced today
- The process to safely idle these assets while maintaining asset integrity will take between seven and ten days
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0