H+H International Q4 Adjusted EBITDA DKK 139 Million vs. Estimate DKK 132 Million
(PLX AI) – H H International Q4 revenue DKK 731 million vs. estimate DKK 734 million.Q4 adjusted EBIT DKK 94 million vs. estimate DKK 81 millionQ4 organic growth 11%Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 3%Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 420-500 million
- (PLX AI) – H+H International Q4 revenue DKK 731 million vs. estimate DKK 734 million.
- Q4 adjusted EBIT DKK 94 million vs. estimate DKK 81 million
- Q4 organic growth 11%
- Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 3%
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 420-500 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0