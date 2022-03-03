Credit Suisse Says Compliant with Sanctions, No Client Data Erased Within Bank
(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Group Statement.Credit Suisse says no client data was made available to investors and no client data has been erased within Credit SuisseCredit Suisse says documents shared with investors contained portfolio statistics and …
- Credit Suisse says no client data was made available to investors and no client data has been erased within Credit Suisse
- Credit Suisse says documents shared with investors contained portfolio statistics and performance modelling
- Credit Suisse says fully compliant with sanctions
- Says: "No data, client-related or otherwise, has been erased within Credit Suisse and, for clarity, this is in no way linked to the recent implementation of additional sanctions – with which we are fully compliant"
