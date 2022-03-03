checkAd

Bonava Closes Operations in Russia

(PLX AI) – Bonava to close operations in St. Petersburg, where it has 810 units in production.Bonava has 370 employees in St. Petersburg and is currently reviewing possible solutions for how the company can provide them with supportIt is too early …

  • (PLX AI) – Bonava to close operations in St. Petersburg, where it has 810 units in production.
  • Bonava has 370 employees in St. Petersburg and is currently reviewing possible solutions for how the company can provide them with support
  • It is too early to determine what financial effects the decision of closing the Russian operation will have on the Group
  • In 2021, net sales in St. Petersburg were SEK 745 M, corresponding to approximately 5 per cent of the Group’s net sales
  • St. Petersburg accounted for SEK 155 M of total operating profit in 2021
