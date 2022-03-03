Bonava Closes Operations in Russia
- (PLX AI) – Bonava to close operations in St. Petersburg, where it has 810 units in production.
- Bonava has 370 employees in St. Petersburg and is currently reviewing possible solutions for how the company can provide them with support
- It is too early to determine what financial effects the decision of closing the Russian operation will have on the Group
- In 2021, net sales in St. Petersburg were SEK 745 M, corresponding to approximately 5 per cent of the Group’s net sales
- St. Petersburg accounted for SEK 155 M of total operating profit in 2021
