Costco Q2 Net Income Beats Consensus; February Sales Rise 15.9%
(PLX AI) – Costco Q2 revenue USD 50,940 million vs. estimate USD 51,500 million.Q2 net income USD 1,299 million vs. estimate USD 1,200 million
- (PLX AI) – Costco Q2 revenue USD 50,940 million vs. estimate USD 51,500 million.
- Q2 net income USD 1,299 million vs. estimate USD 1,200 million
- For the four-week reporting month of February, ended February 27, 2022, the Company reported net sales of $16.29 billion, an increase of 15.9 percent from $14.05 billion last year
