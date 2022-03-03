Broadcom Q1 Revenue, Q2 Outlook Above Estimates; Shares Rise in After Market
(PLX AI) – Broadcom Q1 revenue USD 7,706 million vs. estimate USD 7,600 million.Q1 net income USD 2,472 millionQ1 EPS USD 5.59Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 4,818 million vs. estimate USD 4,663 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 8.39 vs. estimate USD 8.08Second …
- (PLX AI) – Broadcom Q1 revenue USD 7,706 million vs. estimate USD 7,600 million.
- Q1 net income USD 2,472 million
- Q1 EPS USD 5.59
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 4,818 million vs. estimate USD 4,663 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 8.39 vs. estimate USD 8.08
- Second quarter revenue guidance of approximately $7.9 billion, an expected increase of 20 percent from the prior year period; consensus $7.43 billion
- Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately 62.5 percent of projected revenue
- Says expecting free cash flow to remain strong in the second quarter
