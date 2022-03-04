Coltene 2021 EBIT Rose 88% to CHF 43.8 Million
- (PLX AI) – Coltene FY EBIT CHF 43.8 million.
- EBIT margin 15.7%
- FY net income CHF 31.7 million
- The Group affirms its medium-term targets of a 15% EBIT margin and sales growth modestly above the market. In the medium term, the organic growth target may be complemented with targeted acquisitions
- The payout ratio for future dividends will remain set at a target rate of 70%
