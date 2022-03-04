checkAd

Coltene 2021 EBIT Rose 88% to CHF 43.8 Million

(PLX AI) – Coltene FY EBIT CHF 43.8 million.EBIT margin 15.7%FY net income CHF 31.7 millionThe Group affirms its medium-term targets of a 15% EBIT margin and sales growth modestly above the market. In the medium term, the organic growth target may …

  • (PLX AI) – Coltene FY EBIT CHF 43.8 million.
  • EBIT margin 15.7%
  • FY net income CHF 31.7 million
  • The Group affirms its medium-term targets of a 15% EBIT margin and sales growth modestly above the market. In the medium term, the organic growth target may be complemented with targeted acquisitions
  • The payout ratio for future dividends will remain set at a target rate of 70%
