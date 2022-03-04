Demant Acquisition of 20% of Shares in ShengWang; Plans to Buy Rest in H1
(PLX AI) – Demant A/S: Investment in leading growth platform in China.Demant completed the acquisition of 20% of the shares in ShengWang, a network of hearing aid clinics in China with around 500 shops across the countryWorking to complete a …
- Demant completed the acquisition of 20% of the shares in ShengWang, a network of hearing aid clinics in China with around 500 shops across the country
- Working to complete a transaction regarding the acquisition of the remaining 80% of ShengWang before the end of H1 2022 at which point details of the financial impact of the transaction will be disclosed
