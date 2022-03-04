(PLX AI) – Asetek Q4 gross margin 42%.Q4 revenue USD 18.1 million; adjusted EBITDA USD 0.7 millionOutlook FY operating income USD -1 million to USD 5 millionOutlook FY revenue growth -5% to 15%Reports encouraging market debut for SimSports with …

Asetek Sees 2022 Revenue Growth from -5% to +15%, Reflecting Volatile Situation

