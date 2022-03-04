Asetek Sees 2022 Revenue Growth from -5% to +15%, Reflecting Volatile Situation
- (PLX AI) – Asetek Q4 gross margin 42%.
- Q4 revenue USD 18.1 million; adjusted EBITDA USD 0.7 million
- Outlook FY operating income USD -1 million to USD 5 million
- Outlook FY revenue growth -5% to +15%
- Reports encouraging market debut for SimSports with pre-orders of Invicta Sim Racing Pedals and highly positive reviews, confirming Asetek's value proposition
- Continued strong demand for our liquid cooling technology enabling more immersive gaming experiences led to record revenue in 2021 despite the negative impact from shut-downs, component shortages and shipping bottlenecks, CEO said
